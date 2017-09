Salim Bagus fired as Malawi Air Cargo board member for joining MCP

Malawi government through the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has terminated the appointment of Salim Bagus as a board member of Air Cargo.

Mr. Bagus was enticed by the ruling party (DPP) last year (2016) to dump the former ruling party (PP) in exchange for the board appointment.

While serving as a board member Bagus dumped DPP last week and joined Malawi Congress Party.