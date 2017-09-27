Infighting rocks Malawi ruling DPP cadets

PETITION TO BLUE LEAGUE INTERIM EXECUTIVE

We members of the Blue League, on this 27th day of September, 2017, write to petition the Blue League interim executive to step down and pave way for elections that will legitimize positions with immediate effect.

The call for the resignation of the interim committee comes at a time when we members of the Blue League have given the committee a vote of no confidence after failing to effectively run the affairs of the League.

We have noted the fact that this committee was ushered into office in 2014 following a meeting that was held at Hapuwani Village Lodge in Mulanje where they were given mandate to run the affairs of the League for three months and facilitate for elections in order to legitimize their positions.

However, the membership noted that there were no efforts from the interim committee to hold the elections as mandated by the Hapuwani declaration. Instead members learnt that the executive committee continued to run the affairs of the League with only few individuals making decisions without even consulting the rest of the interim executive members. In the process some members were removed from the executive without following proper procedures as outlined in the Blue League charter (which also needs to be reviewed and endorsed by the rest of the members).

Our vote of no confidence has been arrived at after noting that the committee is illegally holding on to positions and that few individuals are the ones that are controlling the League for their own personal interests.

We list the following arguments as basis for our vote of no confidence on the committee:

1) The interim committee is holding the positions illegally because its mandate was for three months not three years.

2) Few individuals in the interim committee are the ones that are pursuing their own personal agenda than the agenda of Blue League, which is to add value to the party and become a professional body that will support and promote the DPP brand and that of our leader President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

3) Three years down the line, Blue League has nothing much to show as an achievement, all efforts to hold events and all ideas were never taken seriously because the current leadership seemed not to care or were very busy with personal issues hence our call for elections to usher into office people that are so passionate about the League and the party.

4) The current committee has put the Blue League and the party into disrepute following reports that erupted in Zomba Thondwe constituency where a political rally was held using the name of Blue League and where parallel structures are reportedly being formed even before campaign and primary elections are held in the constituency. We feel as Blue League we are supposed to work in support of incumbent members of parliament other than de-campaigning them in any way and that once the party opens up its doors for primaries proper procedures must be followed for those interested in contesting.

5) Selective prescription of justice in the application of discipline to both general membership and executive members. Some individuals in the League consistently prove to be more equal than others, receiving special treatment and being handled with kids’ gloves when they are in the wrong. On the other hand, some individuals are subjected to quick and severe, unilateral punishment. This is despite having same laws and regulations guiding the League’s discipline.

6) Casual approach to management of finances for the League. There hasn’t been significant deliberate efforts to build a culture of transparency and accountability in the way finances of the League have been handled over the years.

7) We also feel that the current interim executive has not done enough to cement the relationship between members of the Blue League and the National Governing Council of the Party. It is also very clear that the executive has ignored the reporting structure of the League and resorted to dealing with offices that are not in any way related to the Blue league. As such this has led to lack of accountability when well wishers help the league with their material.

OUR DEMANDS

• We the members of the Blue League demand that interim executive accepts our vote of no confidence, resign in compliance and that free, fair and credible national executive elections be conducted by an independent electoral committee within thirty (30) days.

• We demand that the office of the Treasurer General produces a bank statement for the period between October 2016 to September 2017, of the Savings Account number 0003502002077, held at First Merchant Bank (FMB); within 48 hours.

• Members also demand that the Interim Executive should explain to us about the speculation related to members of the executive on the allegation that they pocketed money from money-lending institutions. This is vital in the sense that we will have a picture on whether Blue League is clean or not.

• We demand that the Interim executive should not in any instance be involved in selecting or formulating an electoral team as they are all interested parties.

• Members also demand to know the reasons some members of the executive were removed from the group. We need their reasons as these will help us to make informed choices during the forthcoming elections.

• We demand a brief report on how best they tried to empower the youth within the party. Were the promises on opportunities a mere hoax or not?

By copy of this petition, the Director of Elections in the DPP, the Advisor to the president on youth affairs, all Honorable Vice Presidents of the DPP, Treasurer General of the party, National Director on Youths in DPP, the Secretary General of our mighty DPP, all Honourable Regional Governors and Regional Youth Directors are notified of this development in Blue League.

Be assured that, we will strive to conduct this transition process with an excellent sense of decorum, loyalty, dignity and super democracy. In addition, we will seek counsel and assistance on the way forward from you our elders at an opportune time. In no way will our action and conduct bring our party and Patron into disrepute.

The link below is for your online signatures in support of October polls >

https://secure.avaaz.org/…/Blue_League_Interim_Executive_…/…