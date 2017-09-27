Ghana military women blame men’s timidity for their spinsterhood

Malawian Watchdog has established that women serving in the military in Ghana are blaming the lack of confidence by their civilian men to propose them to be in a relationship that would lead to marriage.
According to SnappyGist.com, in a recent interview at Burma Camp, some single Ghanaian military women blamed their spinsterhood on the timidity of some Ghanaian men, saying they (men) lack the courage to propose to them.
According to the women, their status as military women mostly strikes fear into men, and that is the reason why they find it difficult to marry.
They believe the military uniform is the main reason for their singleness, adding that in terms beauty, they can match any civilian lady in the country.
One of the military women, who spoke on condition of anonymity, is quoted as saying by Snappygist: “When we took the hard decision to defend and serve mother Ghana, we never anticipated that it was going to cost us an opportunity to find our life partners.”
Another woman added: “It has been more than four years in the service and not a single man has made an attempt to approach me to talk of proposing to me. Apart from being a military woman, I am human too with needs. How do you expect me to give out my best when those needs are not met?”