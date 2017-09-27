Ghana military women blame men’s timidity for their spinsterhood

Malawian Watchdog has established that women serving in the military in Ghana are blaming the lack of confidence by their civilian men to propose them to be in a relationship that would lead to marriage.

According to SnappyGist.com, in a recent interview at Burma Camp, some single Ghanaian military women blamed their spinsterhood on the timidity of some Ghanaian men, saying they (men) lack the courage to propose to them.

According to the women, their status as military women mostly strikes fear into men, and that is the reason why they find it difficult to marry.