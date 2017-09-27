Birth mysteries: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri biography

Prophet shepherd Bushiri biography highlights some of Prophet shepherd Bushiri interesting events. Shepherd Bushiri is ranked as one of the richest pastors in the world. And he is also on the list of the richest people in Malawi. Reports show that Bushiri has accumulated his fortune within a short period of fourteen years. Apart from being the founder of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) prophet shepherd Bushiri is a world class entrepreneur. It is because of his success story which makes people wants to know Prophet Shepherd Bushiri biography for inspiration.

Name: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri A.K.A Major 1

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri date of birth : N/A. People speculate that he is about 40 years old

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri net worth : $150 Million

Mentor/Spiritual Father : Eubert Angel from Zimbabwe

Source of Income: Bushiri University of Agriculture, Telecommunications, Gold Mines, and Evangelism

Properties include: Prophet shepherd Bushiri jets , Prophet Bushiri cars and house, Real estate, and Prophet Shepherd Bushiri University in South Africa

Countries where he has investments: South Africa, Botswana, Mauritius, Dubai and other countries in Africa.

Family:

Bushiri is a Son of Huxley and Cristina Bushiri. He is the fourth born in a family of six children.

Place of Birth: Tcheu district

Citizenship: Malawian

Education:

Went to Moyale secondary school in Mzuzu.

PhD in philosophy from Therapon University

Husband to Mary Zgambo. Shepherd Bushiri got married to Mary Zgambo on 31 July in 2011. Bushiri wedding took place at Mzuzu stadium.

Children: Bushiri has two children. His first child named ISARAELLA was born in 2012.

Brother: Rev. Otis Bushiri

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri live are broadcast on prophetic channel for international views

Prophet is without owner in his country

Bushiri has more investments in other countries than in his home country Malawi. During a radio interview Prophet Shepherd Bushiri said that in his country he has 50% of people who loves him and 50% of the population who do not like him. This he said implied that Malawi is not a safe place for his investment. He also said that he has fewer investments in Malawi because in Malawi does not have the necessary technology to support his business needs.

Birth mysteries: Prophet Shepherd Bushiri biography

The prophet narrates that his birth was mysterious. Bushiri mother refused to accept doctors’ recommendations to have a cesarean birth. Instead she insisted that her child would be born through the normal way. Doctors abandoned the mother and the expected child waiting for them to die. However, when they come back later into the room they found the mother has given birth normally. It is at this time when Christina Bushiri praised God. She said “My God is my Shepherd”; hence the son was named Shepherd Bushiri

Prophetic Utterances

From the tender age of five years strange things started happening to Bushiri. It is said that great light shined in Bushiri’s room. The light amazed his parents and strange occurrences happened. When he was eight years old the prophet met with God. A man who looked like Jesus gave a small bible to Shepherd Bushiri and told him was to swallow it. From that time he started revealing hidden things to parents and people around.

At the age of nine God told Shepherd Bushiri that he has been called to be a prophet. Bushiri followers acknowledge that the prophecies are accurate and precise.

Humanitarian activities:

Shepherd Bushiri helps millions of needy people with relief food in Malawi and education scholarships under a project called Project Hope.

Prophetic channel: Prophetic Channel is a satellite TV through which ECG reaches to millions of people across the global

Bushiri Ministries official website

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri Ministries: The Beginning

In 2009 Prophet Shepherd Bushiri founded the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church (ECG) under a tree in Mzuzu city. The church then relocated to Pretoria South Africa. His congregation drastically increased in the years after the Church headquarters moved from Malawi to South Africa. In South Africa the ECG has over 150 000 members while in Malawi there are over 50 000 followers. The ECG church has branches in Botswana, Tanzania, Zambia, Namibia and other places.

December, 31 2015: Cross over crusade

During the cross over crusade in 2015 Bushiri filled the largest FNB stadium in Africa. Records have it that FNB was once filled by Pastor Chris of Love World Ministries. The crusade which was also called “Lion of Judah” had over 100 000 followers gathered from across the globe.

If you have comments on Prophet Shepherd Bushiri biography share them with others on the comment section below.