Youthful Frank Chibowa’s Malawi political history book selling like hot cakes

Most of the times, writing a history book in many countries rests in the hands of those steeped in experience, and fully grown by age. Those people are regarded as old timers, library of knowledge and it does not come as a surprise when they author historical books.

History is significant, particularly because there is always a past and this makes history unavoidable and the eventual absence of country’s records towards its progression or retrogression is less like an attempt to commit national suicide.

But this article’s focus is on a 27 year old’s gifted Frank Chibowa who has set his own record as an author of history book. Chibowa, a holder of Bachelor of Science Degree in Water Resources Management and Development from Mzuzu University, currently based in Lilongwe has authored a book titled “Political history of Malawi” under Phoenix Publishing and Media Company.

Without doubt, the book which is out is a hit in the face of misconceptions and has received an overpowering response being selling like hot cakes all over the country.

According to Chibowa, the following high profile individuals have already bought their copies: Malawi’s vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima, Minister of health and UDF’s current President Honourable Atupele Austin Muluzi, Education Minister Bright Msaka SC, Former Mzuni Vice Chancellor Dr. Robert Ridley, former Official Government Hostess Mama Cecilia Kadzamira, Dr Qabaniso Malewezi-famous Malawian poet, son of former Malawi’s vice president Justin Malewezi, and many journalists, law experts, Directors in different Govermnment departments, Civil society organisation leaders, other embassies based in Malawi and other well known people too numerous to mention.

As if that is not enough, the book has found its way to the United States of America where more than 100 books will be on ship any day.

Chibowa, who graduated from Mzuzu University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Water Resources Management and Development, may not be an expert in history but has set pace for the youth. It is possible to set out for the unknown, so long as the unknown is embraced confidently. According to Frank, he did not study anything related to history, art or writing, and he just discovered long time ago that writing is his inborn talent.

POLITICAL HISTORY OF MALAWI BOOK

It is a book that has elaborated more about Malawi’s five heads of state from the late Kamuzu Banda, ex-President Baliki Muluzi, late Bingu wa Mutharika, former head of state Joyce Banda and the incumbent President Peter Mutharika.

It has tackled early life, political life, education, life abroad, achievements and shortfalls of all the heads of state and demise of Dr Ngwazi Kamuzu Banda and Bingu wamutharika.

Apart from the Malawi five heads of state, the book has also tackled the following Malawi freedom fighters and politicians: Late Chakufwa Chihana, Late Aleke Banda, Kanyama Chiume, Masauko Chipembere, Rose Chiwambo, Orton and Vera Chirwa, John Tembo, Gwanda Chakuamba, Yatuta and Dunduzu Chisiza, Fred Michael Sauka composer of the Malawi national anthem, and Late Aaron Gadama, Dick Matenje, John Twaibu Sangala, David Chiwanga among others.

Other characters include Mama Cecilia Kadzamira, Lucius Banda famous and outstanding Malawian musician and the late Evison Matafale and Robert Chasowa.

In addition all the general elections that took place in Malawi since 199 4 up to 201 4 have also been tackled

Chibowa decided to come up with this book so that the current generation and even the next generation to come, at one point in time should use it as reference wherever and whenever necessary so that they should know where Malawi is coming from and why is Malawi called Malawi today. The book covers history from 1953 up to 2015.

