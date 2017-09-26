Why Matafale?; Lucius Banda’s Tribute That Never Was

The King of reggae music in Malawi, Evison Matafale, was a straight forward man. He is remembered for two notable incidences that showed how much he was willing to fight against the system. After his second album in July 2001, Kuimba 2, he suspected one of the Indian music distributors, O.G Issa was photocopying his work and selling without the profits getting to him. He was furious and went to the store in Limbe and broke the glass windows, an act that earned him a brief arrest.

But it was a letter that he wrote around the same time that landed him in total trouble. A friend, Mahame Msiska, showed it to me back in 2002. It contained criticisms on Malawi political system and its leaders. He called it an establishment of Satan. As a Rasta man who had roots in Adventism, he also called upon the Catholic Church and its leader, the Pope, that he does not stand for Christ in the world as it claims a thing he raised in the song, Umafuna Zambiri. Matafale also linked the then mysterious Chiradzulu murders to Malawi political leaders looking for blood to sacrifice for their evil intentions.

There is more to the letter than what can be said. It is one of the most important treasures for Chileka music. It shows who Matafale was as an individual, and more importantly, the turning point of music in the area. The government concluded that contents of the letter were seditious. Thus the musician was arrested. Prior to government’s act, Matafale was bed ridden with Tuberculosis, a condition that made him shave his dreadlocks. He was not well and this would later turn to be one of the greatest point of discussion after what befell him.

It was a calculated manhunt. According to Kuimba 3’s song, Police Hunt Matafale, the police erected a roadblock as early as 6:00 am to make sure they contain their catch. Some went to Chileka, Singano Village, where Matafale was based. They told his family and mother that they were taking him for questioning. But they had other plans. The night of the same day they transferred him to Lilongwe where he fell ill upon arrival. He was rushed to Kamuzu Central Hospital where he died on November 27, 2001.

And then news started flying around. The one that dominated the public talk was that he was beaten by the Police and took him to hospital only when they saw that they had injured him and was failing to breath due to broken ribs. This made his death to be linked to politics. His seditious letter made one man to be the suspect: President Bakili Muluzi. Some even accused his half-brother, Davies Kapito, the then ruling United Democratic Front’s (UDF) regional governor for the Southern region. The question was how could he have allowed his own brother to be arrested and transferred hundreds of kilometers by the same government he was in.

To add on to public’s opinion, a host of reggae and dance hall artists did a tribute song for him, the first of its kind in Malawi. The song dwelt on Matafale as a man who was brave and the conspiracy that government had a hand in his death. Only if they knew what they were getting themselves into, the state agents could have acted better. His death kept lingering and drove public opinion against government and the man in charge of it.

President Muluzi was left with no choice. He instituted a Commission of Inquiry to look into the death, the first in the history of Malawi for a musician. One notable member of the commission was Lucius Banda. He was drafted in to represent the music fraternity in coming up with the truth. Weeks before he was chosen to be part of the commission, Lucius Banda released his own tribute to the fallen reggae star titled Why Matafale?

From Amayi Zembani for his mother, Tsalani for Paul Chaphuka and Mulandireni for Kamuzu Banda, Lucius Banda had best tribute songs. These are some songs that still define his career to this day. But with Why Matafale? and then allowing himself to be part of the commission, Lucius Banda had gone against the public. The plot was thicker than that. This was in 2001. Two years before, Lucius Banda, in his Yahweh song, had declared President Bakili Muluzi as the best President Malawi will ever have. But the same man he was singing for was directly linked to the death of, probably, Malawi’s most loved musician. That is where he crossed paths with most people.

Although his tribute praised Matafale and cried that why should it be him dying, his tears were not enough to save him from public’s wrath. The commission never had public’s blessing from the onset. Worse enough, it concluded that Matafale had died from Pneumonia related causes, meaning that it was natural. This distanced the Police as the cause of death despite being condemned for transferring someone who was sick from Blantyre to Lilongwe.

This could be Lucius Banda’s lowest point in his career. People forgave and were willing to move on with him when he entered active politics. But when he chose to be for a government that people suspected to have killed a music icon, no one wanted to listen to his tribute. It came and went as if it was never sung. A tribute for him, but it was never for people.