MCP poised to have first ever MP in Malawi’s southern region

NSANJE (Malawian Watchdog) With the total and undivided support from the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Chairperson of Nsanje Lalanje constituency by-election campaign Honorable Sidik Mia and his loyal lieutenants such as Hon Elias Karim, Hon Salim Bagus and Hon Simbi; the party’s candidate for the 17th May bye-elections Hon Lawrence Sitolo appears poised to pull a shocker.

During a series of campaign rallies the team is conducting, which our reporter attended; it appears Sitolo is a household name in the area.

“He [Sitolo] lost by a whisker to the late MP Ganda during the 2014 elections and I think this may be his turn. He is well known as you can see from the excitement of the people and I think this may play to his advantage,” a local supporter from the area said.

He continued in a confident but still in a measured way:

“The support he is getting from Mbuya Sidik Mia, Hon Karim and the local structures of the party is unprecedented and you know people here appreciate the character of Hon Mia. You know it has been difficult for MCP to grab a seat here in the southern region and I think Sitolo will break this over decade jinx. We are holding our fingers crossed.”

Meanwhile, top gurus in the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) camp are not comfortable with the decision some party juniors made by imposing wife to the late MP Ganda to represent the party arguing that the candidate is weak on the ground and may not guarantee them victory.

“The ministers refused to join her in campaigning last week. She was a lone campaigning though she was given 20 million kwacha to be splashing to the people,” said a source from the DPP camp.

Elsewhere, MCP candidate Sosten Gwengwe appears to have already secured his way to parliament from his Lilongwe rural based constituency while the race in the Lilongwe urban based constituency appears will go down to the wire between MCP’s Ulemu Msungama and DPP’s Reuben Ngwenya with Msungama going to the polls as a favorite candidate.