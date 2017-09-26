Malawi army confirms its soldier ‘shoots self’ to death in DRC peacekeeping mission

A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) has identified its soldier who apparently committed suicide whilst deployed in a peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as Moses Ngwira from Chirumba Garrison in Karonga.

Ngwira died after shooting himself head during early hours of Monday, MDF public relations officer Lieutenant Paul Chiphwanya confirmed the incident and that the next-of-kin have been informed.

Pictures of his body lying in pool of blood after the incident went viral on social media.

MDF spokesperson said reasons behind the suicide were yet to be established, saying the soldier “did not leave any note indicating the reasons behind the suicide.”

Chiphwanya said Ngwira did not even complain to anybody of anything.

MDF has since instituted an inquiry to help establish facts on the matter.

The 26 year-old who joined MDF in 2012 was deployed to the DRC in May this year and was part of Force Intervention Brigade (FIB), which has a mandate to conduct offensive operations.

Ngwira who hailed from Matete village in the area of Traditional Authority Wansambo in Karonga is survived by a wife.

Malawi is part of the three-nation FIB mandated by the UN to engage in direct fighting against the numerous armed groups—notably, the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), the Ugandan Alliance of Democratic Forces (ADF) and other smaller groups—that have been destabilising eastern DRC for over 15 years.

Besides Malawi, other members of the FIB are South Africa and Tanzania.