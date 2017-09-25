Fake K2,000 bank notes hit Karonga, Malawi police arrest five suspects

The circulation of fake MK2,000 bank notes has reportedly hit Karonga the northern border district of Malawi with five suspects arrested, police have confirmed.

District deputy police spokesperson George Mlewa, says the five have been arrested on two different occasions within a period of three months, this year.

In a latest development, two men identified as a 27-year-old man Patrick Mhango and a 29-year-old man John Mwangwelo were arrested on Sunday morning after being found with thousands of fake MK2,000 bank notes.

The district deputy police spokesperson said the two were buying bottles of beer using the fake bank notes at a popular pub known as Erosion in the district.

“The barman, however, noticed the fake bank notes and called some witnesses. They then decided to search the pockets of the two and in the process they found other fake MK2,000 bank notes amounting to MK58,000,” said Mlewa.

He further disclosed that a day before the incident, owner of a nearby bar (Planet) brought seven fake MK2,000 bank notes at Karonga police station, that he also found after his sales.

The two were severely beaten by the angry mob at the bar.

Meanwhile, people especially those who conduct their businesses at night have been advised to be observant when receiving money from their customers.

The two are expected to appear before the court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of fake currency which is contrary to section 382 of the country’s Penal Code

Mhango hails from Mwenevumo village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Nthalire in Chitipa district while Mwangwelo from Mwangwelo village in the area of TA Kyungu in Karonga.