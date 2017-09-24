BB dominates Malawi squad as league leader Wanderers contribute two players

Nyasa Big Bullets, Premier Bet Wizards and Silver Strikers players have dominated the Malawi senior national football team local squad which was released on Saturday.

The 24 man squad is expected to go into a four day-long training camp at Mpira Village from Monday September 25-28 2017.

In the squad Bullets has contributed five players namely Miracle Gabeya, Yamikani Fodya, John Lanjesi, Mike Mkwate and Chimwemwe Idana.

Premier Bet Wizards and Silver Strikers have contributed four players each.

Wizards has Dennis Chembezi, Ian chinyama, Simeon Singa and Misheck Botomani while Silver is being represented by Brighton Munthali, Mark Fodya , Levison Maganizo and Mathews Sibale.

Ironically, TNM Super league leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have contributed only two players namely Richard Chipuwa and Stanly Sanudi.

The full Ronny Van Geneugden squad is as follows;

GOALKEEPERS

William Thole—Azam Tigers

Brighton Munthali—Silver Strikers

Richard Chipuwa—Beforward Wanderers

DEFENDERS

Denis Chembezi—Wizards FC

Stanley Sanudi—Be Forward Wanderers

Peter Cholopi—Azam Tigers

Gomezgani Chirwa—Civil Sporting

Miracle Gabeya—NMC Big Bullets

Yamikani Fodya—NMC Big Bullets

John Lanjesi—NMC Big Bullets

Mark Fodya—Silver Strikers

Ian Chinyama—Premier Bet Wizards

MIDFIELDERS

Simeon Singa— Premier Bet Wizards

Chikoti Chirwa—Red Lions

Jabulani Linje— Be Forward Wanderers

Mike Mkwate±NMC Big Bullets

Chimwemwe Idana— Be Forward Wanderers

Levison Maganizo—Silver Strikers

ATTACKERS/ WINGERS

Righteous Banda—Civil Sporting

Misheck Bottomani—Premier Bet Wizards

Mathews Sibale—Silver Strikers

Fletcher Bandawe— Civil Sporting

Mphatso Phillimon— Blue Eagles

Peter Banda—Griffin Young Stars