BB dominates Malawi squad as league leader Wanderers contribute two players

Nyasa Big Bullets, Premier Bet Wizards and Silver Strikers players have dominated the Malawi senior national football team local squad which was released on Saturday.
The 24 man squad is expected to go into a four day-long training camp at Mpira Village from Monday September 25-28 2017.
In the squad Bullets has contributed five players namely Miracle Gabeya, Yamikani Fodya, John Lanjesi, Mike Mkwate and Chimwemwe Idana.
Premier Bet Wizards and Silver Strikers have contributed four players each.
Wizards has Dennis Chembezi, Ian chinyama, Simeon Singa and Misheck Botomani while Silver is being represented by Brighton Munthali, Mark Fodya , Levison Maganizo and Mathews Sibale.
Ironically, TNM Super league leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers have contributed only two players namely Richard Chipuwa and Stanly Sanudi.
The full Ronny Van Geneugden squad is as follows;
GOALKEEPERS
William Thole—Azam Tigers
Brighton Munthali—Silver Strikers
Richard Chipuwa—Beforward Wanderers
DEFENDERS
Denis Chembezi—Wizards FC
Stanley Sanudi—Be Forward Wanderers
Peter Cholopi—Azam Tigers
Gomezgani Chirwa—Civil Sporting
Miracle Gabeya—NMC Big Bullets
Yamikani Fodya—NMC Big Bullets
John Lanjesi—NMC Big Bullets
Mark Fodya—Silver Strikers
Ian Chinyama—Premier Bet Wizards
MIDFIELDERS
Simeon Singa— Premier Bet Wizards
Chikoti Chirwa—Red Lions
Jabulani Linje— Be Forward Wanderers
Mike Mkwate±NMC Big Bullets
Chimwemwe Idana— Be Forward Wanderers
Levison Maganizo—Silver Strikers
ATTACKERS/ WINGERS
Righteous Banda—Civil Sporting
Misheck Bottomani—Premier Bet Wizards
Mathews Sibale—Silver Strikers
Fletcher Bandawe— Civil Sporting
Mphatso Phillimon— Blue Eagles
Peter Banda—Griffin Young Stars