BB beat Red Lions as Mzuni FC holds Civo to 1-all draw

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Nyasa Big Bullets has maintained the third position after beating Red Lions 1-0 on Saturday at Balaka Stadium in the TNM Super League encounter.

The lone goal came from veteran striker Chiukepo Msowoya in the second half. The Zomba based soldiers did everything to level the scoreline but Bullets’ defence proved to be a hard nut to crack.

The win has seen Bullets maintaining the third position on the log table with 31 points, four points behind the league leaders Mighty Be Forward Wanderers.

In Lilongwe, team of the moment, Civo Sporting Club had to come from behind to force a 1-all draw against the much improved Mzuni FC.

Wanderers will be up against Blantyre United tomorrow at Chilomoni stadium.