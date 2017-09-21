Lucius Banda refutes Wendy Harawa’s assort allegations: She is just fine

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Veteran musician Lucius Banda has taken a swipe at people circulating lies about Wendy Harawa on social media.

On Thursday, the social media was abuzz with allegations that Wendy Harawa was severely beaten after she was caught caressing a married man at Wakawaka motel.

But Banda came in quickly to defend the singer, saying it is a lie as Harawa is currently in Zambia.

“when shall malawians stop cooking lies about other people….

those of us who work with wendy harawa know that wendy is very fine and she is in zambia to sign contracts with musicians for sand festival. She left yesterday, she will also attend a boys ii men show on our behalf as sand festival, just to learn a few things…… wendy does not look like this…. she has natural dreadlocks….this is a lie and it’s works of the devil trying to pull her down… but eeeeish sorry devil…,” wrote Banda on social media.

Few years ago, Wendy was also beaten by her boyfriend in Zambia.