Artists set to raise money for safe motherhood

Bossaro Music Group (BMG) will take a giant space in its bid to contribute positively to the society with Legends Party at Blue Elephant in Blantyre on Saturday 23 September, 2017 and part of the proceeds will go towards a newly established organisation Improved Midwifery Care Access Initiative (IMCAI).

According to a press release, the artists who will perform at Blue Elephant are BMG, Hyphen, Blak Jak, Barry Uno and Piksy.

IMCAI Executive Director Dan Kawaye said injustice when it comes to quality maternity care access motivated him to establish IMCAI.

“When an expectant mother fail to access quality maternity care services due to the geographical location, that’s injustice. When she fails to access quality maternity care due to status and education that is injustice. And when an adolescent fails to receive special maternity care that is injustice,” Kawaye said.

He said the aim of the organisation is to increase access to quality sexual, reproductive, maternal and child health services through midwifery to help end preventable maternal deaths.

“We want to help to address the inequalities in health outcomes and quality maternity care access especially for rural communities. We want to empower women by enabling them to make healthy and informed choices and to demand high quality services from the providers,” he said.

Acknowledging the challenges midwives face, Kawaye said IMCAI would also wish to support and motivate midwives to provide the high quality maternity services.

Kawaye said the duty to achieve the health goals does is not for government only but individuals, companies, non-governmental organisations, artists, local and church leaders have a part to play to complement the government efforts.

“We collaborated with BMG not only to increase our organisation’s visibility but also use that advantage to send information to the community through music. BMG has the passion for maternal health and we do not take that for granted,” he said.

BMG Manager Amos Mngoli said the artists in Malawi should play a role in changing the society.

“We just want to play our role and appeal to Malawians to have interest in what is happening around them. Safe motherhood is one of the areas that we are focusing on and I am glad that IMCAI decided to collaborate with us so that together we can make our society better,” he said.

On July 6 this year, BMG visited Zingwangwa Health Centre where the group donated various items that included orange squash, bread, soap, diapers and sugar.

BMG was established in October 2016 with the aim of entertaining, raising awareness and empowering the youth through music. Among others, the group has embraced safe motherhood and it is working with a number of organisations to increase awareness on safe motherhood.

BMG has since released singles like Ma Bossaro, Bow Down featuring Malinga Mafia, Carry On featuring Rina and Legends Never Die which features various artists.