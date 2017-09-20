“Miracle money is real and Godly,” confesses long time Prophet Bushiri’s critic

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Long time Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s critic, Yamikani Kunashe, who is also the ardent member of the Living Waters Church, on Tuesday took to facebook defending the man of God’s miracle teachings.

Kunashe, who is held in high esteem in spiritual affairs, said miracle money is real and Godly.

“Miracle money is real and Godly. Only that the devil always tries to manipulate and copy what God can do. For the second time in my life Miracle money has happened 2 weeks ago. The first was in 2012.

“Some miracles God perform them as an assurance that what you are doing he is in it. shalom,” he wrote.

“The problem is people think the devil owns everything. To the extent of doubting God .tell me anything that God can not do or that wasiya Kukhala (He has stopped to be) miracle worker,” he added.

Kunashe is a prayer warrior. Despite being a full-time employee in the private sector, Kunashe still finds time almost every day for prayers.