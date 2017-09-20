Fredokiss proposes ‘Ghetto Day’

Fredokiss is making the biggest claim from his Ghetto king seat. Years ago, Phyzix was also making an attempt for the Ghetto crown. Martse as well tries it with his signature Too Ghetto Too Gutter. But it is Fredokiss who is calling the shots now.The real crowing was weeks ago when he entertained thousands in a Ndirande free show. It was the largest crowd ever in an Urban music show. And there was no any other better place to accept the Ghetto kingship of Urban music than Ndirande, largest in Malawi.

As a reigning King, three days ago, he made a proposal to his subjects. He asked if Malawi can have what he called a ‘Ghetto Day’ as he wrote on his Facebook page:

“On this day we will be reaching out and helping one another, clean our ghetto, sweep, visit the sick, clean our schools plus pushing ghetto talent, share business ideas, invite business gurus to give us guidance kenako chi show. What do you think?”

He sounds like the real man in charge, running around to see how his area can be managed. The ideas are good. I am not sure how he will be able to implement them. But never have a doubt. He pulled one of the greatest moments in Urban music history with his Ndirande show and is even more capable of delivering more, no matter how huge the stakes or people’s expectations are.

I can only wish the King all the best!