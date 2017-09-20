Former Transformation Alliance spokesperson Leonard Chimbanga in brief

A few weeks ago, Leonard Chimbanga resigned from the position of spokesperson for Transformation Alliance, a political movement which is, according to founder Moses Kunkuyu, aiming at making Malawi a better place to live for all.

Chimbanga said he decided to resign because he wanted to concentrate on studies. But Malawian Watchdog made it clear that the resignation was a response to ruling Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) top officials who offered him money (millions).

True to our position, Chimbanga has officially joined the ruling DPP. This brings us to a question: who is Kambanga? Is he a man to be entrusted with a responsibility to fight for better Malawi?

Here is the answer after Malawian Watchdog investigation

Chimbanga, the former spokesperson of Transformation Alliance, is a man who tries every means to get attention from politicians to make earns meet. In 2014, he vied for parliamentary seat but he failed miserably. This was after he withdrew from Malawi College of Accountancy, where he was pursuing a degree in entrepreneurship.

Having failed to make it to parliament where he would be assured of easy money, Chimbanga joined Moses Kunkuyu’s Transformation Alliance. His joining of the group was not in good faith. He just wanted to put himself on a good platform so that the ruling DPP could see him. He calculated it well and he tried his best to make the T.A noisier.

He knew that by making noise, the ruling DPP would be shaken and a step would be taken to frustrate the alliance. In his quest to make T.A more influential, he proposed to Kunkuyu to have a national conference tackling issues affecting the nation. He deliberately told the media that opposition leaders from Zambia and South Africa would attend the conference. This was done to shake the ruling DPP because what he wanted was nothing but attention.

His wishes went as planned. The conference took place and it brought some shivers on the part of government. Few days after the conference, Chimbanga dropped a resignation letter saying he wanted to further education. Today, Chimbanga is a member of the ruling DPP.

That is the story of Chimbanga who wanted to be taken seriously when he was with Kunkuyu.