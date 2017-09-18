Talking Blues: Free and fair elections; Observers and Judges also have a role to play.

The second biggest news item this week was the visit by the 2014 Election European Union (EU) observer mission.

This lot was here to assess our progress, or lack thereof, on EU observer missions’ recommendations.

I will return to this subject matter later.

Blues Orators, I’d be remiss in my duty if I stayed mum on the number one news item, the “my-pussy-my-pride-posters” and all that blighted the demonstration against gender based violence (GBV) in Lilongwe.

I, Mapwiya Muulupale, born of a mother, a brother to several sisters, a proud father of numerous daughters and an uncle to wonderful nieces; spurn and spit on all spineless perpetrators of gender based violence.

I need no convincing to condemn in the strongest terms possible those who think gender based violence is virile.

GBV is the height of cowardice.

Women should be celebrated. Respected. No matter the excuse; they should never be equated with punch bags.

Having said that, I took exception to some of the placards. Those “my-pussy-my-pride” and other such vulgar posters have left a muddy footprint on our society.

I am sad to say, some even disgraced what should have been a noble occasion.

I will leave this at that.

Back to second biggest news items, the European Union Election Follow-up Mission (EFM), led by director for Africa at the European External Action Service Birgitte Markussen, opined on the progress or lack thereof vis-à-vis electoral reforms.

Speaking at the opening of the stakeholders’ discussion on the prospective electoral reforms and the preparations for the 2019 elections in Lilongwe, Markussen said it is in the spirit of support for further positive development that the mission was in Malawi.

“Follow up meetings are something we are critically undertaking around the world, especially in countries where conditions warrant post-election engagement,” Markusen said.

Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) Chairperson, Jane Ansah, on her part, added:

“We all have a role to play for the success of elections in Malawi. We recommend that on daily basis we should be asking ourselves as to what we can do together with the Malawi Electoral Commission to make the elections in 2019 a success,” Ansah, challenging all stakeholders including, government, Parliament, political parties and civil society to do more.

The verdict of the EU team is that while some work has been done, much more needs to be accomplished if Malawi is to have truly free, fair and credible general elections in 2019.

I concur 101%.

Only unredeemable idiots benefitting from stolen elections can claim that our electoral process is among those things that we, Malawians, hold dear and that since May 2014, we have done enough so as to enjoy the elusive fruit called free and fair elections come 2019.

Areas which still require action include the voter registration process and the integrity of the voters roll, election day preparations, results management, malpractices during campaigns, the perennial abuse of state resources and transparency in campaign financing.

“Many of the EU EOM’s recommendations could be addressed if the proposed legal reforms are adopted and the administrative reforms envisaged by MEC are implemented. Addressing the shortcomings observed in both 2009 and 2014 will be critical to strengthen Malawi’s democratic process and maintain public confidence,” the EU release stated.

The mission observed that much needs to be done towards the EU EOM’s recommendation for the introduction of requirements for parties to disclose sources of funding and details on campaign expenditure.

“We welcome that some aspects of this have been proposed in the draft Political Parties Bill. However, the draft bill doesn’t contain adequate disclosure requirements on private funding of parties nor any requirements for disclosures on campaign spending, which could help to increase transparency and accountability.

“We note also that there is no clear mechanism to enforce the ban on misuse of state resources,” the release pointed out.

It mentioned several other unfinished businesses including MEC’s intention to use, for verification, the new national identity cards citizens are acquiring.

The mission argued that while this would be a boon, caution needs to be exercised to ensure the use of the tool only if it will be realistic, viable and deliverable before the next polls.

Blues’ Orators, I couldn’t agree more.

But having said that, the billion-dollar question is: where does this leave the Election Observers themselves and more importantly, the Judiciary and our legal framework in terms of delivering justice on post electoral legal skirmishes?

Look here folks, in the recent Kenya elections, duly reversed by the Supreme Court of Kenya – the real Pride of Africa; observer groups gave the election a clean bill of health.

Verbatim from the Guardian.co.uk:

“In its first assessment of Tuesday’s poll, the European Union’s election observer mission said it had seen no signs of “centralised or localised manipulation” of the voting process. Marietje Schaake, head of the mission, said the EU would provide an analysis of the tallying process in a later report.”

This was about the very same election, the very same trash overturned by the Supreme Court of Kenya.

But look at the mess that opposition lawyers presented in court, proving beyond reasonable doubt that the elections were a farce!

Coming to courts and the legal framework, compare and contrast the Justice Kenyatta Nyirenda miscarriage of justice in 2014 with his Kenyan counterparts’ boldness in their quest for justice.

In my view, while indeed MEC has to fix the administrative processes, and parliament has to give us flawless legislative framework for elections management, and while indeed we – citizens – must all play our role in the process; everything – the MEC effort, the laws, and our active citizenship, will be in vain IF our courts insist on dispensing ambiguous rulings which as per Professor Danwood Chirwa, “give justice with the right hand, only to take away that very same justice with the left hand”.

Yes, Blues’ Orators, Mec must jack up, but Elections Observers and the Courts must also wake up, lest they look stupid when proved to have endorsed fraudulent elections.