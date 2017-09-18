Sam Simakweli Re-works Paul Chaphuka’s ‘Mavuto Tawaona’

Probably, his greatest risk and test. Sam Simakweli has been the longest serving Zembani Band leader after Lucius Banda. He has proved to be the man who can lead the outfit as well as produce good music of his own. Being a multi-instrumentalist, it reminds fans the likes of Paul Chaphuka, one of the most outstanding talents from Balaka. As of today, the careers of the two are twenty years apart. Although he leans more towards Urban music, it did not discourage him from looking back to the green days of Balaka music and re-do Paul Chaphuka’s heart touching and legendary piece, Mavuto Tawaona.

Now, re-doing Paul Chaphuka needs some balls. The man recorded his work during the last days of his life and left it nearly complete. Lucius and Paul Banda filled the patches to make sure the man went down with his story told. Ndichiritseni was released in the first half of 1997. Paul Chaphuka died on May 11 of the same year at Mlambe Mission Hospital in Lunzu, Blantyre. He did not live to promote his work to give it a human presence.

The theme of death and anguish is recurrent in the album. It was a result of his struggle with skin cancer which eventually ended his life. There is a voice of him crying for problems in the life he was about to leave. The title track itself has him tearing to God for healing. But one of the masterpieces in the effort was the song, Mavuto Tawaona, which Sam Simakweli has re-worked on, word by word, fusing some rap from a guy named Michale Es.

Moment. That is where the two songs differ. Paul Chaphuka was in some real agony when he was composing and recording the song. Sam Simakweli was not. Ndichiritseni contained the common themes that were in most songs from Balaka. It was not unique on that point. But talk of delivery, the album stands out. Even for someone who cannot understand the message, his voice comes out with a sense of someone deeply contemplating on life.

By re-working the song, it has shown how committed he is to Balaka music. As the only active band, keeping the memories, and as the band leader, Sam Simakweli has done the duty of reminding people of the greatest that ever came from the Eastern region district. Paul Chaphuka died and left an admirable legacy. His album remains iconic. It took some great attitude and courage for Sam Simakweli to put his voice against the song. He needs to be appreciated for that. But with no means to recreate Paul Chaphuka’s real life struggles and have their imprints in his delivery, he has fallen a bit far from the tree.