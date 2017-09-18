Minister Jean Kalirani, Why Party Colors at United Nations General Assembly?

President Peter Mutharika and First Lady Gertrude Mutharika arrived in the USA for a 72nd United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday, September 16, 2017 which will take place until September 25, 2017. Despite the Malawi flag allegedly being flown upside down at the world event, a thing that has been dismissed by government, there is more to look forward to from the summit.

For the first time, President’s entourage did not cause any stories. Government has learnt it the hard way. This time there are less people on the trip with the man in charge of Malawi, only 19, according to the state broadcaster, Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). But it seems there is no UNGA that just goes by without some controversies.

Minister of Gender and Social Welfare, Dr. Jean Kalirani, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Dr. Emmanuel Fabiano and Malawi’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Necton Mhura were part of the delegation that led and welcomed the President and the First Lady. In official phots that have been made available by MBC, she is seen welcoming President Mutharika. But to some people’s surprise, she is clad in the ruling parties’ cloth. This has left some asking questions why at an international event she is dressed in party colors. Since she is on official duties, she was expected to be in neutral colors as she represents the country/

Her actions have exposed the poverty of reasoning in our politics. It is a simple decision to understand why there is no need for party colors at UNGA. Our politicians are not able to differentiate between when they are for the party and for the country.

As citizens we can only wish not to see this happening again next time she is in such similar duties. The mentality she has shown goes even to how the ruling party is abusing national resources. The lack of differentiation the party has leads to using, for example, parastatal vehicles and money for running party activities.

If this is how our leaders will continue leading this nation, we are surely doomed.