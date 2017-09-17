Prophet Shepherd Bushiri: Malawi’s hope amidst betrayal, disillusionment

Malawi’s leadership, be it the one after 1994 when the country opted for pluralism or what we have now, has failed to break free from the past. The leaders we have had since the dawn of democracy, which was charged with excitement and high expectations, have not helped matters. The socio-political grievances, that prompted the likes of Chakufwa Chihana and friends to fight for change, are finding its room in the leadership we have had.

In this 21st century, we don’t need leaders who are power hungry but leaders who have the genuine desire to rebuild the country’s economy and political system. My belief is that to chart a brighter future for the country, the youth must be given priority. While we may all want to succeed, young people usually have the ambition and drive to make things happen.

It’s not that our politicians don’t know that the youth have the potential to impact positively our politics and our development. The parties may have youth wings but if anything, they are abused by being used to protect the interests of those in power. The youth are sent to intimidate and harass those seen as a threat to the status quo.

At the same time, the youth are also tasked by the old guards who are held back by the past, to frustrate any fellow youth who is rising economically and of course leadership-wise. In fact, the ruling elites, most of whom are in their late 70s, knows pretty well that if the youths are economically empowered, change is imminent.

But don’t we have the youths in Malawi who can turn around things? Your answer is as good as mine. We have plenty of them! In the interest of time, let me just single out one young man from a pool of visionary youths. Distinguished readers; Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, in my view, is the hope amidst disillusionment.

Severally, Bushiri has made it clear that he is not interested in any political positions, be it the presidency whatsoever. But without harbouring political ambitions, the man of God has brought hope to the underprivileged in Malawi and beyond the borders. In him, we see a great leader, a major prophet, a philanthropist and a successful entrepreneur.

In Bushiri we see a young man exuding the sense of efficacy and that everything is possible. The background of this great young man is similar to that the State of Israel which was exporting oranges in 1949 and now is exporting technology to the whole world. I repeat, Bushiri’s history fits well with the Israelis who turned the barren deserts into productive agricultural land.

Unfortunately, such a rare germ is being castigated left, right and centre back home courtesy of bad politics dominated by the greedy old politicians. This takes me back to my earlier point that Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is the Malawi’s hope. Our politics needs fresh ideas and those ideas are, in my view, not going to come from the old guard who had their time and have no ideas and are unwilling to learn new ways that could be used to move the country forward.

Granted, Malawi needs people who know what happened in the past and have no desire to imitate what the past was like in one way or another. We need leaders who are not held back by the past. We also need leaders who think less in terms of where one comes from and realise that we are all Malawians.