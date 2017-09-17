Meat candidate wins! The hidden faces behind Chanco student union elections

Chancellor College has just concluded its annual elections for the Student union body popularly known as SUCC. Chancellor College witnessed a campaign that had never been seen before. The victorious candidate distributed beef as if he was a Cold storage, outshining his opponent who was busy distributing sweets. The truth is that behind all these two candidates were two powerful forces supplying resources to the candidates and that one bit the dust.

When one candidate made up his mind to contest as a president, a political party in power approached him. The candidate turned down the party and made it clear to them that he did not want to be under the yoke of any party. When allegations that an opposition party has given the rival candidate K1m for campaign, everyone dismissed it as Chanco propaganda. Three days in campaigning, the candidate supported by the opposition stunned the whole campus when he told everyone to go and collect meat at the Cafeteria. The soya-pieces tired-students could not help it but salivate all the way to the cafeteria and queued all afternoon for the precious free meat. The candidate became the talk of the campus and sent shock-waves to the rival candidate.

It was then that the rival candidate (who had rejected an approach from the ruling party) changed his mind. He went back to the ruling party and asked for their help. Immediately cash amounting to K300, 000 was given to him as a starter-pack. Unfortunately for this candidate since he was unwilling before, the wing of the party at the College had to get a K50, 000 from this money as a payback for facilitating the meeting between him and the mother body.

Meanwhile, the candidate supported by the opposition was gaining momentum. Even the locals in Chikanda were subjected to daily evening beats of “Tikavotere Ned…heeee…tikavotere Ned…nthawiyakwana. Seeing that their friend had gained ground; the rival camp desperately arranged to have the famous Nepman and San B entertain the students. When the two famous musicians turned up on Friday, management for unknown reasons refused to allow the show at the Sports Complex. The show took place at a tiny place next to the bridge and hundreds of students turned up. Meanwhile, the meat candidate left no stone unturned, he invaded areas where students live such as Maflats, 22, Chikanda distributing meat from a one a half-ton van to the delight of the students.

When the dust finally settled on Friday, people in Chikanda wake up to a quite morning. It was the day of voting. At 9pm in the evening shouts of Ned Ned Ned vibrated again signalling that the meat candidate had invested his meat wisely. He won the elections with 1019 votes to 857 votes beating him with a mere 152 votes at a campus of more than 5000 students. The truth of this SUCC election was that it was a battle between the MCP and the DPP; the hidden faces behind the elections.