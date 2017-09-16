Standard Bank connects Malawi women entrepreneurs to Africa market

Two women entrepreneurs have returned from South Africa where Standard Bank sponsored them to attend an SME empowerment networking event under Lioness of Africa.

Under the theme “Powering a new era of women’s entrepreneurship in Africa”, The Lionesses of Africa 2017 Annual Conference attracted over 30 speakers and delegates from 12 African countries.

Standard Bank sponsored Lilongwe-based Michelle Mbilizi and Blantyre-based Emma Chombo to represent Malawi.

Speaking on arrival from Johannesburg the two said it was great experience and they have learnt a lot on how to grow their businesses and inspire other women

“I learnt a lot from this conference and as women we’ve potential to grow. There is no field a woman can’t handle all one need is hard work, staying focused and being positive. As well power of being in supportive networks with great women,” said Mbilizi.

Mbilizi commended Standard Bank for initiating the Lioness of Africa program in Malawi saying it has a potential to grow woman entrepreneurship in the county.

“it was a great honor to attend this conference. I thank Standard Bank for entrusting in me to go to the Annual Conference I have already linked with some Africans entrepreneurs like Lorna Rutto, Kenyane Eco for potential business opportunities ,said Mbilizi.

Standard Bank Head of Personal and Business Banking, Dr Margaret Kubwalo-Chaika, reaffirmed bank’s commitment in promoting women entrepreneurs to grow their business

“There is untold power that can be released when women entrepreneurs collaborate. Such power can spur the growth of the continent beyond any other initiative” Kubwalo-Chaika.

Country’s fashion designer Lilly Alfonso who is also a member of Malawi’s Lionesses of Africa initiative was among the invited panelist at the conference.