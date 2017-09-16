South Africa based Malawian petitions electoral stake holders: amend constitution or citizens will boycott 2019 elections

Malawi has become a Republican state without responsible leaders of vision. Our nation has been regarded as the Eden (garden) that provide for those elected into positions. Ever since the absolute Monarch-like leadership of late Kamuzu Banda ended in 1994 common Malawians with no political umbilical cord have been aborted from the belly of the nation…we are talking of millions against few thousands of greedy individuals that mask themselves as political-cum leaders.

Citizens have been with a hope that after Bakili Muluzi the next president would be better, these hopes have decreased after realizing that about three presidents have come and go and all of them acted and did exactly the same as what Monarch like Kamuzu Banda did. We are rest assured that our laws are weak.

Our petition comes in anguish looking at the behaviour of the incumbent government actions and behavior of ignoring the calls made from many quarters of society demanding change or revisiting of the existing laws much of which touches more on giving absolute powers to the constitution of the country, not the president or ruling party.

Law commission, Public Affairs Committee, MAENGA and recently our sister Transformation Alliance have been calling and demanding for the review and revisit of the country’s constitution some of whom have directly asked for the trimming of the presidential powers but Peter Mutharika’s plausible deniability has extinguished all hopes that the expectations of the mass will be tolerated without some kind of open defiance that must be violent or min-war.

Politicians are greedy people without seeing blood they do not believe there is “a quest” for change. This is the notion we see and observe in Peter Mutharika’s government.

This is said looking at the stubbornness that the ruling party and it’s president are showing against the majority wishes for change of laws. Citizens of Malawi in our current situation are not interested in elections because we are aware that going into elections will be electing thieves and the same system.

Instead citizens want to lay new mechanisms that will create dogs that will bite thieves after any elections of 2019.

All of you addressed in this petition will need to listen and act on this or else citizens themselves will.

This is justifiable taking in mind the anger that is in the hearts of citizens that the purported to be liberator of 1994 did not just complete his two terms without a criminal record of stealing public resources. Bakili Muluzi went out of state house with a theft record to the tune of MK1.7 billion, the incoming government of Bingu Wa Mutharika stressed his defence of any crime upon his swearing in ceremony against Muluzi only to change and start plotting of arresting him (Muluzi)the moment their political marriage crossed ways. Still Muluzi didn’t see the light of truth with justice till now.

Bingu Wa Mutharika himself stole more than his predecessor with a whooping amount of MK92 billion stolen from public pulse. Joyce Banda though she ruled only for two years theft of public funds never stopped because in that 2 years MK30 billion was stolen and the exploits from the sale of the presidential jet and other limousine luxury vehicles were abused without anyone being held accountable.

The fifth government of Peter Mutharika cannot be expected to stand for justice because it is involved in the misappropriation of huge amount of money totalling to MK577 billion during the very period that Bingu Wa Mutharika was stealing the MK92 billion.

These thieves have kept blaming one another but none of them has ever stood up to seal the loopholes or apprehend the thieves because they themselves are core thieves.

A survey undertaken by MAENGA indicate that the next 50 years the future of Malawi will be ruled by thieves children in an attempt to protect the thieves of the past 50 years.

Citizens that are in majority are not ready to risk their nation into the hands of thieves, are not ready to let their own taxes to be the block denying them the freedoms of available medicines in hospitals, quality education, development, modern infrastructure, innovation and advanced technology because of few thieves that have become powerful because of our taxes.

In this petition we demand the following to be adhered to:-

Constitutional review conference must commence as early as 2017 before elections. Referendum must be called for citizens to decide whether they are happy with the current system (not government) of rule or not. Else all thieves that stole government money must be arrested, all the money retrieved and a new government elected with clean people.

The above demands must be met now before 2019. Failure to do so citizens will be asked to boycott general elections in 2019 and whoever insist to let the status quo continue be regarded as an enemy of our Republican state.

This petition is not to be taken lightly for citizens are tired and if peaceful settlement is not found in resolving these hectic issues “open defiance and violence will be the national language after 2019 regardless of whichever way the outcome will go.

We are peace loving Malawians that knows only peace but the thieves of the four governments want to teach us how to fight war and become violent.

You helped us in finding peaceful transition from one party state to multiparty democracy in 1994. We are also appealing for similar assistance so that we can liberate our nation from Thiefcracy into a Statecraft of laws and watchdogs where all are equal under the law.

