Meet Inkosi Gomani II, the Man on Malawi fifty kwacha banknote

On our fifty kwacha banknote there is the face of Inkosi Ya Makosi Gomani II. Many probably do not know why the Inkosi Ya Makosi was so honoured.

When news of the formation of the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland swirled circa 1952, Inkosi Ya Makosi Gomani wrote a circular opposing the idea. Colonial authorities asked the Chief to withdraw the circular and to rescind its contents, but Gomani refused. The British suspended him from his position for one year. Gomani didn’t give a damn.

When the British saw that the suspension did not sway him, they deposed him on 22 May, 1953. Gomani still didn’t give a damn. He never recanted his circular, for he thought doing so was a dishonourable thing.

On May 24, 1953, Governor Geoffrey Colby issued a 24-hour ultimatum for Gomani to leave Ntcheu district. Gomani defied that order.

Colby dispatched the police to remove him forcibly. Gomani’s people refused to let the police touch their paramount chief. The British had dethroned him, you see? But, to the people, he was still their Inkosi Ya Makosi, and no document signed by the British could make them believe otherwise. In any case, he did not become paramount chief at the wishes of the British — he was chief by birth.

Anyway, the situation became too hostile, so the Inkosi Ya Makosi, his two sons, and a British friend called Reverend Michael Scott escaped into neighbouring Mozambique.

The Mozambican authorities arrested all the four of them and brought them into Malawi. Michael Scott was declared a prohibited immigrant and deported on May 28, and the Inkosi Ya Makosi, together with his two sons, were jailed in Zomba.

Too ill to stand trial, the Inkosi Ya Makosi was admitted to Malamulo Hospital in Thyolo. When his sons Samson and Willard showed up in court, over a thousand people stood outside the court in solidarity.

While not tried, Inkosi Ya Makosi Gomani was forbidden to return to Ntcheu.

The district of Ntcheu became ungovernable until October 1953 when a detachment of Zambian, Tanzanian and Malawian police, including the King’s African Rifles (K.A.R. or Keyala) as the army was then known, pitched camp in the district to enforce peace and calm, law and order.

Inkosi Ya Makosi Gomani died at Malamulo in Thyolo on 12 May, 1954, and was given a Martyr’s Burial at Lizwe La Zulu – or Land of the Zulus – known as Lizulu in short. His funeral was attended by thousands.