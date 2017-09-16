BB ropes in Yasin as head coach

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Nyasa Big Bullets has hired former technical committee chairperson Rodgers Yasin as head coach following the firing of Burundian Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan.

Yasin, who will be assisted by Elia Kananji, says he feels “energised” by his return to the ‘People’s Team.’

Bullets general secretary (GS) Albert Chigoga said there had been change of plans such that Yasin will take charge until the end of the season.

Yasin who untill his appointment was head coach for the Southern Region Premier league outfit Nyasa United has been appointed to take the position since the team’s caretaker coach Elia Kananji has no CAF B coaching license which is against Club Licensing for him to be a head coach.

“I will not be new in the Bullets technical set-up having served as technical committee head last season alongside Gilbert Chirwa, Thom Kazembe and Enos Chatama.

“Kananji is already doing a good job and it will just be a matter of patching up here and there,” he said.

Yasin has left Nyasa United struggling on position 17 in the Masters Security southern region premier league.

In a statement, Chigoga has wished both the new coach and Kananji good working relationship.

“Nyasa Big Bullets is highly indebted for the services of Eliya Kananji for bringing the team to its current status as champions of

Carlsberg Cup and good position in the super league. However we (Bullets Executive) wish both Rogers and Eliya all the best as they

jointly steer the team to the greater heights,” said Chigoga.

Yasin played for Bullets between 1981 and 1986 before he moved to rivals Mighty Wanderers. Between 1979 and 1983, Yasin was a regular in the national team.