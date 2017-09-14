Prophet Shepherd Bushiri is workaholic, narrates his PR Ephraim Nyondo

The Man I work For (Part I)

It was a Tuesday morning, exactly 2:15 am two months ago—in fact, it was, precisely, just 40 minutes after the Monday Night Diplomatic Service.

He had stood on the pulpit for close to four hours teaching congregants, in the spirit of the Monday’s Diplomatic Service, on how they can use biblical wisdom and God’s guidance in developing business ideas and executing them.

“Where are you?” he called.

On my way home, I responded.

Come to my office in Pretoria, he said.

I stay in Midrands, about 28 kilometers from Pretoria, and I was, precisely, just five minutes away from home. Well, I instructed the driver to make a U-turn.

I found him on his usual working table, looking fresh, energetic not as somebody who has been standing for four hours, preaching and teaching.

Mind you, before every service he goes to his prayer mountains in Rustenburg, about 129 kilometers from the church, where, together with pastors, he takes, an hour or two, of preparatory prayers meant to seek God’s wisdom and guidance.

Even before that, his day is full of hundreds—by the way, almost 9 000 people come to South Africa every month to meet with him—both on business and spiritual fronts, waiting to meet with him. And then, he has a family: A powerful wife and two gorgeous daughters.

How does he manage this?

Well, when I arrived in his office I found him alone writing a business proposal for an investment opportunity in US which, as we were chatting, he told me it was supposed to be submitted by 7 am. He only had four hours to go.

“Will you be done by 7 am?” I was curious.

“Watch me,” he said, looking calm, relaxed, but eyes glued to the laptop screen and fingers tossing the keyboard.

I felt like I was disturbing him until he cleared his throat. Still glued to the laptop, he said he called me for three things: One, to encourage me to always be in prayers; two, challenge me to think about having my own business to complement my income; and, lastly, the pending charity programme to undertake in Malawi.

I felt important, loved, cherished and, to be honest, on top of Mulanje Mountain. We talked for close to an hour and, in this hour, I marveled at how he multitasked attending to me, to the proposal, to numerous phone calls, to blinks of messages and, of course, to his orange juice.

“Ephraim, I value every second in my life, every person who calls or texts me—I mean everything that seeks my attention, my time, however small, I endeavor not to ignore. Often after service, I take time to relax, to have my supper and, then, I write proposals, I write prayer points and I write books,” he said. So far, he has 21 published books on religion and entrepreneurship.

How does he manage this?

I left around 4 am for home. I forgot to call him to say I have arrived safely. He called, that was around 6:12 am for two things: to check if I had arrived safely and, also, to confirm that he has sent that proposal.

We talked for a few minutes and, signing off, he said: “Let’s meet at Lanseria Airport at 11 am. We going to Malawi for charity.”

That man is Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.