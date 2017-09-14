DPP using Malawi police harasses Chakwera; says party colors not allowed beyond airport checkpoint

DPP using Malawi police harasses Chakwera; says party colors not allowed beyond...

Political Party Colors not allowed beyond KIA Checkpoint in Malawi.

Thus says the gospel according to AMP’s DPP administration

CAN DPP SUSTAIN THIS CRAZY Law?

This is the first time such a declaration is being implemented in the democratic dispensation since 1993 , thanks to the people who are surrounding the current state president, as such myopic and un accommodative gestures continue making their leader more and more unpopular each passing day.

But they think they are helping him! Shame

Such was the atmosphere Wednesday afternoon at Malawi’s International airport in Lilongwe when party leaders and supporters peacefully converged at KIA to welcome man of the moment, MCP Leader Lazarus Chakwera as he flew back home from a tour of duty to the United Kingdom.

Over four dozen security personnel, armed to the teeth (on instruction from the ruling clique) barricaded the route to the international airport (it is supposed to be a public facility elsewhere) and record will show that there has never been any incidents warranting such heavy handedness.

These policemen and women, instead of beefing up security in the suburbs, had been instructed to bar any MCP members’ donning party colors from crossing, driving or walking past the KIA Checkpoint.

And barring they did. To their dismay, these descendants of Kamuzu (the brains behind KIA) did not give a damn. They obediently converged under tree shades away from KIA VIP arrivals where their leader would be arriving.

(Of course under the watchful eyes of police in camouflage hovering nearby )

When all is said and done, it must be borne in mind that there are ways of ensuring peace and security in any sovereign and democratic state but none (whether written or perceived) cannot sound closer to this mediocrity of a declaration.

Yet being what Malawi is, nobody will see this as an issue.

Citizens,

CSOs,

clergy,

police itself and

the general public will simply let this pass

The same way cashgate was allowed to pass

Similar to accepting ruling party to solicit cash donations from parastatals

The same way that Malawians shudder and chicken out instead of questioning MBC’s unprofessionalism

No different from using local chiefs to castigate Opposition leaders

The same way a whole country accepts a messed up and stolen general election

And now wish washing a botched up National Registration Exercise

Not to mention about the concoction of Sewage termed potable water

Yes Malawians may be peace loving, but surely to bar them from welcoming their preferred leader at a public International airport is something else.

But as Chakwera put it in his brief remarks when he spoke to the people gathered under the trees outside KIA on Wednesday:

*We have a country to rescue, who would mind being barred at KIA?*

*Even if they want us to walk home and not drive from here, walking we will……but Malawi must be rescued from the dungeon