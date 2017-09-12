Malawi 2017 PSLCE results out: 75.82 percent pass rate

ZOMBA-(MalawianWatchdog)—The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has released the 2017 Primary School Leaving Certificate Examination (PSLCE) with over 193,000 students qualifying for the award of the certificates.

Out of the 255,583 candidates, who sat for this year’s examination, 193, 795 have qualified for the award of the Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education, representing a 75.82 percent pass rate

According to a statement issued by the Malawi National Examination Board (Maneb), in conjunction with Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, results will be available at the centres where candidates registered.

“All queries about the results must be routed to Maneb through Head Teacher at which candidates registered and wrote their examinations.

“Maneb will not entertain any query about the results made directly to the Board by candidates or any other individual.

“All queries should reach Maneb by Friday, 22 September 2017. After this date, no further queries will be entertained,” the statement, signed by Secretary for Education, Science and Technology Ken Ndala, reads in part.

The statement is advising all students who have been selected to start Form 1 to report to the schools they have been selected to by 17 September 2017, for boarding school and 18th September 2017 for all day scholars.