Prophet Bushiri Empowers ECG Community From Mw In RSA With K50mn Business Capital

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) community in South Africa has been challenged by their leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri with a K50 million donation meant for business startups.

Prophet Bushiri made the announcement few days after meeting the ECG Malawi community in Pretoria last week.

According to Prophet Bushiri’s communications director, Ephraim Nyondo, the gesture is part of the Prophets’ wish to see members of his church grow not just spiritually, but also financially and economically.

Asked why targeting only Malawians when his church is multinational, Nyondo said the gesture is just a continuation from many other economic strategies the Prophet has put in place to reach out not just to his church members, but the public as a whole.

“Remember we have the Vehicle Loan which members, mostly those in Pretoria, are able to purchase cars of their dream at a heavily subsidized price.

“Remember we have the R20 million SADC charity project which, so far, has substantially helped communities in South Africa and Lesotho.

“In a nutshell, all these gestures points to one end: The Prophet reaching out to the people beyond the pulpit,” he said.

One of the beneficiaries, Hellen Nyasulu—a widow of four, currently staying in high density Thembisa Township—could not hold her joy with the Prophet’s gesture, arguing it shows he is a true man of God with people’s welfare at heart.

She, then, called on ECG officials to ensure that there is transparency in how the money will be used—something Nyondo gave an assurance.

Nyondo said there is a committee, already, on the ground commissioned to manage the donation to ensure that the right

people are taken on board.