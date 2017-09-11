MCP Pres. Chakwera addresses Malawian community in Leicester, UK

After sharing notes with the top officials of the UK government, President of the Mighty Malawi Congress Party & Leader of Opposition in the Malawi House of Parliament, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, Addressed the Malawian Diaspora Community in Leicester, United Kingdom.The Malawian Diaspora Community had an opportunity to interact with the President & had their questions answered.

The address covered various issues from Dual Citizenship on how the MCP Administration under the Leadership of Dr. Lazarus MacCathy Chakwera will handle matters relating to government tender and the current concerns affecting our Nation Economic Affairs and Social Status of the Malawian Citizens, besides other pressing issues affecting the country and the citizenry on National Agenda and International Affairs.

Chakwera was invited to the House of Commons by the UK government to discuss a number of governance as well as economic issues affecting Malawi.

It appears that the UK, Malawi’s traditional development partner, is seeing something big in the MCP leader hence their need to share notes with him.