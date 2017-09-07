University of Malawi expels final year students for molesting girls on chanco campus

Two final year students at Chancellor College have thrown 3 years of hardworking to the dogs following their expulsion from the College on ill-discipline. The two students Kondwani Mughogho and Vitumbiko Chinoko were found guilty of vandalism and trespassing by a discipline Committee.

The final year students; seven of them went into the female Hall of residence known as Umodzi where under the influence of alcohol started molesting first year students demanding money for beer. It is alleged that they molested a female student who was voted Miss Chanco last year. Of the seven students; the two were found guilty and instantly expelled while Modeccai Sichinga was given a 6 months suspension. The other four, Alfred Kawanja, Felix Matsukwa, Upile Ngoma and Martin Mbela have been given a serious written warning.

Physical abuse of first year students is a rare event in the University of Malawi. This old secondary school practice known as ‘tease’ has serious consequences that most students refrain from it. The punishment can be harsh especially to final year students because once found guilty of abusing a first year student your re-admission follows the completion of that first year student.

It is the verbal abuse that most first year students experience as they are often mocked of being in year zero popularly known as “Yearo.” However, when some students have taken excessive alcohol, they run wild and throw their careers to the dogs by being unruly.