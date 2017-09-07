Of Malawi young pioneers and their payment

Let’s be Fair to the Former MYPs- They are Malawians from Chitipa to Nsanje! Compensate them!
It is Unfortunate that the issue is being politicised. It ought not to be.
The MYP were young people from Chitipa to Nsanje and were employed by government and they gave service to Malawians.
I remember some of them taught me in Primary school and had excellent skills in content delivery inside classroom and outside I the pitch.
Their contributions to Malawi are massive. The entire Mchesi furtunire industry is based on that.
If some of them committed crimes it was not their own making as it is the case even today when police commit crimes under instructions.
The 2011 July killings by police cannot be blamed on a political party but on a government.
When the MYP was disbanded the future of young people who got involved got shattered yet they have children and grandchildren today and it may not be easy for them to break the vicious circle of poverty.
Those they say committed crimes should be tried but I think compensation is a fair thing and not good to drag political parties into the picture