MCP leader Dr. Chakwera in UK holding meetings with top government officials

Chakwera on invitation from her majesty’s government arrived in UK where he met top UK government officials, to discuss a number of issues Tuesday morning. The MCP leader got the invitation in his capacity as leader of opposition.

The MCP leader will use some of his private time to embark on a series of events.

It has been noted that Chakwera will attend a Mens Day Church conference at DFMI church on Saturday in the city of Leicester. He is due to speak as a guest speaker at the conference.

On Sunday 10th September, Chakwera will be in Manchester where he is due to be a Guest speaker at Pastor Derrick Chunda’s Grace City Church.

After the service, he will take time to address Malawian community. He will continue meeting Malawians on Monday and is due to leave Manchester on Tuesday before returning to Malawi on Wednesday 14th September.

Confirming the arrangement, Malawi Congress Party Diaspora Network (MCPDN) co-cordinator Allan Mandindi said that indeed Chakwera within his tight schedule will manage to meet a number of Malawians.

“This is mainly Chakwera official invitation by the UK parliament, but the party president felt the need to greet Malawians, and also to speak on some events where he was invited,” said Mandindi.

Chakwera want to embark on a journey towards a destiny for a better and prosperous Malawi which he says will only be possible with MCP.

He argues that Malawi is a nation full of opportunities but the problem is leadership.

Chakwera, who recently said the country had educated fools in political leadership, points out that Malawi has had the kind of leadership that has believed in self-enrichment first and Malawians second.

The MCP leader, who joined mainstream politics from the pulpit, blamed huge appetite for borrowing by Malawi’s leaders, warning the burden to repay such huge loans rests on “our children and grandchildren in many years to come”.

Chakwera asserts that if Malawians want a leader who can plant a smile on their faces, they have one in him.