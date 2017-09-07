DPP candidate Glady’s Sam Ganda chased at Sorgin in Nsanje Lalanje: ‘We don’t want ‘Nkwenya’ as MP

NSANJE (Malawian Watchdog)—Shadow Member of Parliament (MP) representing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the 17th October bye-elections Glady’s Sam Ganda was chased by voters of Sorgin in Nsanje Lalanje constituency where she went to campaign telling her that they may not vote for someone who came into the area for marriage leaving out true sons and daughters of the land.

The DPP candidate was wife to the late Sam Ganda who died this year to pave way for the elections.

“Chokani kuno Mayi kuno sitikukufunani; tatopa ndi boma lanu la bodzali komanso kuno sitikufunani ndinu nkwenya [We don’t want here and we are tired of your DPP led government. After all, you are just an in-law here, we don’t want an in-law here],” the people told her.

The candidate just proceeded to other areas to campaign after the residents expressed their total rejection of her even before the election date.

Nsanje Lalanje constituency is producing more fireworks on the political scene with DPP top gurus threatening to kill MCP candidate Lawrence Sitilo who is tipped to grab the seat. It took the intervention of his party president Lazarus Chakwera to write the diplomatic community informing them of the murderous plans by Noel Masangwi and his crew—the people who were mentioned to be behind those who orchestrated the brutal death of the Polytechnic student Robert Chasowa.

Political commentators say the stakes are high in the Nsanje Lalanje constituency with seasoned politician and also the Lower Shire political heavy weight Sidik Mia together with his lieutenants in the name of Honorable Karim, throwing all their support behind candidate Sitolo. On the other hand, sports minister Francis Kasaira is also taking the campaign pushing for today’s rejected DPP candidate Ganda to prove a point.