Of learner centred pedagogy in Malawi

One of the reasons solutions to problems in the African education system fail is because of copying and pasting methods that work in other countries without considering context and lack of enthusiasm and inquisition. For instance, in regards to the single aspect of pedagogy, emphasis has been on individualising learning by focussing much on learner centred pedagogy. However, critically looking at it, it is not that easy to implement most learner centred teaching strategies in Africa because of factors such as: the nature of our culture, our education goals, class size, cultural deprivation and many more.

Elaborately, when you remember your childhood supplemented by your day to day encounters, you can agree with me that our culture does not condone questioning what our parents tell us. For instance, some parents tell their children that elders are never wrong; children should follow whatever the elders say because they are ‘banks of knowledge’. We are taught to neither be in the same room engaging in a casual conversation with elders nor eat at the same table with elders…. Such issues bring a social gap between kids and elders. How can such kids transform all over a sudden to students who freely talk to their teacher as though he or she was a peer? How do they just start correcting the teacher when he or she provides false explanations? About class size I need not say much because teacher pupil stats show that we have a long way to go.

In regards to cultural deprivation, most Malawians belong to the lower social classes. In the social classification, most members of the lower classes cannot easily acquire cultural capital. Precisely, most of us know that cultural capital pushes one to an advantage when it comes to the level of knowledge. For example, in a classroom where the teacher is talking about computers, students coming from upper classes are more likely to dominate class discussions unlike those coming from lower classes who have never used a computer let alone seen one.

What can be some of the possible solutions? I have always said that among other solutions, localised Learning Through the Arts (LTTA) strategies stand out.. yes LTTA… Almost everybody enjoys art…. Can’t we localise art and use it for the benefit of learners? How many young people can play traditional instruments such as the Kaligo now? In English classrooms, how many teachers have ever told their students to act out plays based on Malawian experiences (the John Chilembwe play and all)?…. LTTA has been known to greatly reach out to student’s individual differences in the teaching of a variety of subjects as highlighted in many theories of intelligence.

At times, some teacher claim that they successfully execute learner centred pedagogy. However, it comes as a surprise when you realise that when it comes to assessment, they simply administer examinations at the end of the term and record the students’ grades in the mark book and the only classification they do is to align the students in order from the highest to the lowest. When it comes to individualised teaching there is more involved.

For instance, before teaching the students a teacher can administer an intelligence test to know the students’ strengths and weaknesses (there are a lot of samples online).. In regards to the mode of assessment, the overall grade can come from a variety of activities; student’s notes, participation in class, weekly test, projects and the end of term test. In addition, upon administering tests, the teacher can record them in SPSS or EXCEL and perform statistical executions such as standard deviation, average, draw graphs, and many more to monitor individual students progress for meaningful decision making.

LOCALISE EDUCATION

NO CHILD LEFT BEHIND

NO CHILD IS DULL