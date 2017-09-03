Republic of Malawi

PRESS STATEMENT

MISREPRESENTATION OF FACTS ON LAKE MALAWI BOUNDARY

Government of the Republic of Malawi wishes to inform the nation that it has in safe custody all relevant documentation and records pertaining to all its boundaries, including the Lake Malawi Boundary Treaties as submitted to the Mediation Team.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation appeared before the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee on 31st August 2017, to respond to financial management issues relating to the financial year 2012/2013. Parliament wanted to know what the Ministry is doing to ensure that no documents get lost again as it happened with the 2012/2013 financial year documents. In response, the Ministry informed Parliament that it is improving its archiving system as a matter of neccessity because the Ministry keeps important documents. The Minsitrty cited documents on Lake Malawi only as one example of the important documents it keeps.

Curiuosly however, The Daily Times understood this explaination to mean that documents on Lake Malawi dispute have been lost and they proceeded to make that a front page story on 1st September, 2017.

Therefore, their article on lost documents on Lake Malawi was imagined outside the substance of the meeting between the Public Accounts Committee and the Ministry of Foreigns Affairs and International Cooperation.

Therefore, any information to the contray of the spirit of the discusion is misleading.

Government hopes the above clarifies matters.

Hon. Nicholas Dausi,

GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON &

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

Ministry of Information and Communications Technology

Private Bag 310

Capital City

Lilongwe 3

Malawi

September 2, 2017