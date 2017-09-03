Home Sports End of TNM Super League first round: Silver maintains unbeaten record

End of TNM Super League first round: Silver maintains unbeaten record

Silver Strikers' players

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Silver Strikers on Sunday held Mighty Be Forward Wanderers to a goalless draw at Bingu National Stadium, thus  finishing the first round of the country’s top flight league without tasting a defeat.

The result has seen Wanderers finishing on top of the league’s log table with 35 points, two points ahead of the second placed Silver. Wanderers’ arch rivals Nyasa Big Bullets have finished on position three with 28 points after beating Azam Tigers 2-0 on Saturday.

 

TNM SUPER LEAGUE LOG TABLE

Position Team pts P W D L GF GA GD
1 Be Forward Wanderers 35 15 11 2 2 20 6 14
2 Silver Strikers 33 15 9 6 0 21 6 15
3 Nyasa Big Bullets 28 15 8 4 3 15 6 9
4 Blue Eagles 24 15 6 6 3 18 13 5
5 Civo 22 15 6 4 5 25 18 7
6 Mafco 22 15 6 4 5 13 17 -4
7 Moyale Barracks 22 15 6 4 5 14 20 -6
8 Kamuzu Barracks 21 15 6 3 6 16 17 -1
9 Red Lions 19 15 5 4 6 17 15 2
10 Wizards 19 15 5 4 6 13 14 -1
11 Azam Tigers 18 15 4 6 5 20 18 2
12 Master Security 17 15 4 5 6 19 22 -3
13 Mzuzu University 16 15 4 4 7 15 16 -1
14 Blantyre United 11 15 3 2 10 18 27 -9
15 Dwangwa United 11 15 3 2 10 13 27 -14
16 Chitipa United 11 15 3 2 10 12 27 -15

 

 

