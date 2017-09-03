End of TNM Super League first round: Silver maintains unbeaten record

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Silver Strikers on Sunday held Mighty Be Forward Wanderers to a goalless draw at Bingu National Stadium, thus finishing the first round of the country’s top flight league without tasting a defeat.

The result has seen Wanderers finishing on top of the league’s log table with 35 points, two points ahead of the second placed Silver. Wanderers’ arch rivals Nyasa Big Bullets have finished on position three with 28 points after beating Azam Tigers 2-0 on Saturday.

TNM SUPER LEAGUE LOG TABLE