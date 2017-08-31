Morale booster for Chitipa United: Malawian based in Zambia Clever Mpoha donates bus

CHITIPA-(MalawianWatchdog)—The Super League debuts, Chitipa United, are expected to kick off the second round of the league on a high note after being motivated by a staunch supporter Clever Mpoha, who has bought a 36-seater bus for the team.

Confirming the development Wednesday, a Trustee for Chitipa United FC Dr Kennedy Luweya told Malawi News Agency that Clever Mpoha, a Malawian based in Zambia, has made the donation as one way of motivating players and easing transport challenges the club faced.

“After seeing that we were having challenges traveling 300 plus kilometers to Mzuzu and other areas for competitive games, we decided to seek assistance from Mpoha, who is owner of Savenda International Company in Zambia.

“Mpoha agreed with our sentiments and decided to buy the bus which arrived on Tuesday from South Africa and is currently in Lilongwe awaiting registration,” he said.

He was, however, noncommittal on the price of the bus.

Luweya said the bus will be ready for use before the start of the second round of the country’s top flight TNM Super League.

General Secretary for the team, Marshall Mwenechanya has hailed Mpoha for the gesture saying the bus will help reduce costs the team incurred through hired vehicles.

“We commend what Mpoha has done for it is a great thing that will help us in transportation costs.

Chitipa United uses Mzuzu Stadium which is about 213 kilometres away as its home ground.