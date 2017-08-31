Malawi national faces terrorism charges: Kishombe arrested in Kenya

A Malawian national identified as Kristen Prince Kishombe has been arrested in Kenya and appeared before the court to be formally charged with terror charges, according to a report in Daily Nation newspaper of Kenya.

According to the report, Kishombe has been charged with collecting information by drawing a sketch plan of the Standard Gauge Railway terminus in Mombasa for use in commission of a terrorist act.

Kishombe, who claims to be a professional footballer, was also charged with refusing to leave a place not intended for passengers at the Mombasa SGR terminus.

The Malawian denied the charges when appeared before Mombasa Chief Magistrate Julius Nang’ea and was detained for seven days to allow the police to complete investigations, according to the report.

Prosecuting counsel Lydia Kagori sought to have Kishombe detained for 15 days to allow completion of investigations.

Kagori said the Malawian is suspected to belong to a terrorist organisation and that police had no time to record statements.

She further said Kenyan police had confiscated laptops and three mobile phones from him, which have been taken for analysis at the cyber crime office in Nairobi.

“The investigation officer is expected to liaise with his counterparts in Nairobi and also the Malawian Embassy,” said Kagori in quotes reported by the newspaper.

The Malawian told the court that the East African nation;’s Immigration Department gave him a transit visa Kenya and that he did not know any terrorist group.

“All they (Kenya police) are doing is to implicate me, I am a football player, other passengers were taking photos of the terminus, I have a sketch with few details,” he told the court in quotes reported by the paper.

Kishombe further said he has passed through other countries and there has been no problem and wondered that if he was really a terrorist why would he not do it in Nairobi.

According to the prosecution, the accused committed the offences on August 28 this year at 5.30pm at the terminus.

The case will be mentioned on September 7 for further directions.