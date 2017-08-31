Jessie Kabwira, Ben Phiri captured in RSA: Deal sealed to cause more havoc in Malawi Congress Party

Jessie Kabwira, Ben Phiri captured in RSA: Deal sealed to cause more...

LILONGWE-(MalawianWatchdog)—The main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), president Lazarus Chakwera, should brace for tough times orchestrated by some senior members within the party as reports reaching Malawian Watchdog indicate that the embattled former spokesperson for the party, Jessie Kabwira is in South Africa with Ben Phiri sealing a deal to make MCP ungovernable.

Kabwira, who is a Member of Parliament for Salima North-West constituency, has been at the centre of political mayhem rocking the MCP, while accusing Chakwera of dictatorial tendencies.

But as people might think that the former academician, feminist and activist was fighting for a good cause, Malawian Watchdog has established that the woman is another greedy and good for nothing politician in the making.

Kabwira has been offered millions of kwachas to continue destabilizing MCP as the 2019 general elections are fast approaching, according to sources.

Our sources in South Africa have indicated that Ben Phiri, the former aide to President Peter Mutharika was seen in company with Kabwira at a certain hotel.

“Kabwira is being used by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to cause havoc in MCP. She is here in South Africa with Ben Phiri to strategize on how best they can bring more divisions in MCP,” said the source.

Recently, MCP was embroiled in internal squabbles following the coming in of former transport minister Sidik Mia who revealed his desire to vie for vice presidency in the party.

Kabwira and other MCP members, who have been at loggerheads with the party’s leadership, denounced the coming of Mia to vie for MCP’s Vice President’s post.

She pointed out that Mia must follow party structures before salivating for high Party positions.

Kabwira strongly accused Mia of manipulating the Party’s leadership with money to buy positions and going against the MCP’s protocol in welcoming new members.

Kabwira created her political ground while at Chancellor College where she pretended fighting for academic freedom.