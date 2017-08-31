Fischer Kondowe ends romance with BB

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)— His legs might not be tired yet so might his muscles and strenuous sprints he is fondly known of, but Nyasa Big Bullets veteran Fischer Kondowe has terminated his contract with the country’s football powerhouse , citing contractual disagreements as the main reason, Malawian Watchdog has established.

Kondowe confirmed the development to ZBS on Thursday, saying the club failed to honour contractual agreements but he did not elaborate the contents of the contract.

However, the former Flames winger is quoted in the Daily Times as saying failure by the club to pay him signing-on fee is what prompted him to leave the team he has served for several years.

“It is true that I have written the management of the club about the termination of the contract because I have observed that something is not on at the club. It seems like I am begging to play for this club yet I signed a contract and I am committed to playing for Bullets. The club signed new players and they gave them their signing-on fees, so what is wrong with me?

“I have been requesting for my money from last year, but up to now I have not received anything. For now, I will not talk much until I discuss the matter again with management,” Kondowe said as quoted in the Daily Times.

Bullets’ General Secretary, Albert Chigoga denied to comment on the matter, saying it is an inhouse issue.

This is not the first time Kondowe wanted out of Bullets. In 2013, Kondowe trained with Bullets rivals Be Forward Wanderers only to return to the Peoples team after some few days.

It is not known whether the veteran will retire from football or is destined to join another club.