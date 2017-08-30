Spokesman for Transformation Alliance quits, DPP offers him scholarship worth K6.3 million  

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Transformation Alliance (TA) spokesman Leornard Chimbanga has resigned from the political movement with immediate effect, Malawian Watchdog has established.

Chimbanga’s resignation from the TA comes barely a week after the grouping held their first-ever high-profile conference that brought shivers among the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) top gurus at St. Pius Catholic Church hall in Blantyre.

Chimanga confirmed the development in an interview with the local media, saying he wants to further his education.

“It is true I have tendered my resignation from Transformation Alliance,” he said in an interview.

He kept his comments close to the chest but said the reasons for his resignation were ‘personal’.

“I want to pursue further studies and I need time to concentrate,” he added. ”I will be making no further comment at this time.”

However, DPP insiders confided to Malawian Watchdog that the studies Chimanga is yet to undertake will be funded by the ruling DPP.

According to the sources, Chimbanga has been offered K6.3 million to pursue his studies and stop taking part in T.A’s activities.

Chimbanga has informed TA chairperson Moses Kunkuyu about his resignation.

Kunkuyu, the first Cabinet minister to be appointed by former president Joyce Banda when she assumed power in April 2012 after the death of president Bingu wa Mutharika, has been stunned with the resignation.

“I support that Chimbanga pursue further studies,” Kunkuyu briefly said.

This is not the first time for Kunkuyu to be spearheading a political movement as in 2011, while serving as a member of Parliament (MP) affiliated to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) under Bingu, he also led Hope Alliance, a pressure group within DPP which later announced its working relationship with Joyce Banda following her coming into power.

