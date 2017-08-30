DPP’s hypocrisy on civil servants’ salaries: Peter Mutharika is a ghost president

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—Civil servants especially teachers and health workers have no kind words for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after being cheated that their salaries will not delay.

In a communication from government a week ago, civil servants, particularly from the ministry of natural resources, Malawi Police Services and all councils except Likoma were reliably informed that their salaries would slightly delay.

However, Malawian Watchdog has established that Malawi Police officers started getting their pay on Tuesday yet teachers and health workers who had confidence that their salaries will be in bank account on time are in the dark on when they are going to get the payments.

Sources indicate that, DPP administration deliberately cheated the nation considering that teachers and health workers form a bigger percentage of civil servants, therefore, telling them that their salaries would delay could bring some challenges on the service delivery.

The situation has left some civil servants with no kind for Peter Mutharika, thereby labeling him a “ghost president” who even fails to monitor the affairs in governments.

“Civil servants are being treated like wild animals under the leadership of Peter Mutharika. This president must go. How can he allow the so called Ben Botolo cheating civil servants? Enough is enough! DPP must learn to respect humanity,” said one of the top civil servant in an interview with Malawian Watchdog.

Malawian Watchdog has established that teachers and health workers may start getting their salaries next week.