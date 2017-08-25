“CHRISTIANITY IS NOT RELIGION”

The issue was laid down yesterday. I highlighted that two men of God, to my knowledge so far, have taught that Christianity is not religion. These distinguished men of God are Major 1 and Pastor Chris. I solicited some voting to choose whose teaching to present. According to the votes, many people wanted to ‘hear’ how deeper Major 1 went on the theme than those who voted for Pastor Chris’ teaching. Below is how deeper Major 1 went:

Religion is the creation of man and is not the intention or design of God. By trying to control the people, using their trust of his authority, man sets up rules that are not in the Bible by attaching additional beliefs that Jesus never endorsed. He adds rules that don’t exist in the Bible.

The motive of adding such rules may be good. For example, people have used Jesus to justify adding so many “requirements” to being a Christian. Examples include: Not listening to certain types of music; Insisting that church meets on certain days; Only certain forms of music can be used in the church; Reciting prayers; Saying you aren’t saved unless you get baptized; Saying that you have to earn your salvation by doing good deeds; and many more.

When Jesus was on the earth, religion was very rampant, as it is today. There was a group of corrupt religious leaders called the Pharisees who had taken the word of God, passed down from Moses and the prophets and written a commentary on it interpreting what the scriptures said. Then they wrote another commentary on that commentary which was a list of hundreds of rules to meet in order to ensure that you were obeying the word of God. These were created by man and had little basis in the actual scripture.

For example, one of the 10 Commandments passed down from God to Moses was, “Remember the Sabbath day and keep it holy”. The Pharisees had made literally hundreds of rules in their second commentary that detailed to an extended degree as to what you had to do in order to keep that commandment. There was a rule that you couldn’t walk through a field on the Sabbath because your sandal might clip a grain of wheat, and if it did you would be harvesting grain. If you were harvesting, you had worked on the Sabbath and sinned. Another example is that you could not spit on the ground on the Sabbath because your spit would create mud and this was making mortar. If you created mortar you were working on the Sabbath and therefore sinning.

Jesus hated this! He hated the way the Pharisees used the people’s love for God (or fear of God) to control them and limit their freedom. The Pharisees took the commandment to remember the Sabbath and added religion to it by making that ridiculous rule about spitting on the ground. Jesus showed his complete disregard for their rules when he repeatedly healed people on the Sabbath. The Pharisees considered this “work”. On one particular occasion, He healed a blind man on the Sabbath by spitting on the ground, making some mud, and rubbing it on the man’s eyes (John 9:6-7, 13-14, 16). But honestly, Jesus having all the powers didn’t have to spit on the ground to heal the man. He was making a point to the Pharisees and everyone watching him that religion was wrong.

When you practice religion, your relationship with God is degraded to a mathematical formula. Do this, then do this, don’t do that, and voila- you are right in the eyes of God. This is TOTALLY missing the point! God wants so much more.

On the other hand, Christianity, by its very definition, means belonging to the party of Jesus Christ. People who follow Christ teachings are called Christians. Jesus Christ was sent to redeem the condemned world (John 3:16). Thus He brought salvation. He did this by dying on our behalf ( 1 Pet 3:18). Remember the price of sin is death. Jesus paid the price for this sinful world. He saved us. Thus we did not save ourselves by our own efforts. No, no, no! We were saved by grace. All we need to do is claim this grace by following His doctrine. Doing what He taught us to do. Not following religion but following Him (Christ). By being Christians. By being born again.

Religion is man trying to reach up to God. It is about efforts of man to earn salvation. About what man has to DO to be right with God. It says you must EARN your salvation by doing good deeds or certain acts and not doing evil. It is about man trying to BRING HIMSELF TO GOD (by his own effort, good works, ritualism, traditionalism, sacraments, etc.). Thus the sinner sees himself as good (Luke 18:11-12) such that he stands there and say “I have kept the law! I have done that which God has required (Matthew 19:16-20), therefore if anyone deserves to go to heaven, I certainly do. Because I have kept the law. This is a religious spirit.

On the other hand, the message of Christianity is God reaching down to man (read John 3:16 – for God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son that everyone who believes in Him shall not perish but have eternal life). Christ saved us! Christianity is about what God has already DONE to provide us the opportunity to be right with Him. It says all we need to do is BELIEVE that Christ has already paid the price for the evil we have done. Christianity says we are all evil (filled with sin) and there is nothing we can do to earn the right to be saved, but was saved by grace (Eph 2:10). The sinner sees himself as sinful (Luke 18:13). He recognizes that Christ is my Saviour and Substitute. The sinner says I am trusting Him and only Him to save me” (Luke 23:40-43).

Those are the depths to which Major 1 went in his teachings on the statement that “Christianity is not religion”.

Then Pastor Chris went to his own depth as well, corroborating this teaching that Christianity is not religion.