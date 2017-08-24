“Saulos Chilima is a crook”, Mutharika tells top DPP officials

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)—As 2019 general elections are fast approaching, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has turned into a boiling pot of emotions with now President Peter Mutharika backbiting the man he trusted in 2014, Vice President Saulos Chilima.

State House insiders confided to Malawian Watchdog that Mutharika in a very secret meeting warned top DPP officials and influential cabinet ministers not to follow the footsteps of Chilima, saying the man is a clever crook.

The source says Mutharika told the DPP officials that Chilima is planning something big in 2019 considering that he knows pretty well that Atupele Muluzi is likely to replace him.

“Mutharika said Chilima is amassing wealth dubiously from different government departments as a first step to achieve his ambitious dream of becoming influential in the 2019 elections,” said the source.

It is in the same meeting Mutharika revealed why he relieved of his duties as overseer of the Public Sector Reform. The president indicated that Chilima was siphoning money from government departments using his role as the “Reformer”, according to the source.

According to the source, the relationship between Chilima and president Mutharika is worsening each passing day and that chances of maintaining him as a running mate in 2019 are very slim.

Muluzi is having an upper hand because he has followers as compared to Chilima who does not even command a constituency.

Some quarters describe Chilima as a man of substance but some argue that the guy is an intelligent crook who is bent on amassing much wealth. Chilima left Airtel Mobile Company, where it is reported that he was getting over K10 million per month, for vice presidency after enticed by the same Mutharika who has turned against him.

He is believed by many Malawians to have a hand in the rigging of the 2014 elections

Late Bingu Wa Mutharika also called Ralph Kasambara “a crook” and he eventually relieved him of his duty as Attorney General.

Kasambara was also held in high regard following his brilliant track record as a lawyer.