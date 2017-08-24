Judiciary employees threaten to report president Mutharika to ILO over domestic industrial disputes, should the Head of State start shivering?

A stand down between the judiciary and the executive arms of government in Malawi has heightened to desperate levels resulting into State President, Arthur Peter Mutharika, reported over to the International Labour Organization (ILO).

According to reports carried by local papers, “Judiciary support staff in the country, who include court clerks, court marshals, drivers, interpreters, court reporters as well as those working in the administration and human resource department, went on a nationwide sit-in strike on July 31 to force government to commit to resolve their grievances, including housing allowances.”

The action carried on for over two weeks without the expected impact taking place, resulting into enlarging frustrations on the grieved party.

Their grievances were raised following what has been considered as government’s sectional consideration to increase earnings for judicial officers only, namely magistrates and judges, leaving out the support staff amidst hiking living costs.

The executive was reportedly goofing off the industrial action calling it illegal and proceeded to pay it with a tough ear and relaxed fist. The Executive clipped its position and clearly stated that it would not bow down to their demands.

Armed police were eventually deployed, on Friday (August 18), to all judiciary offices across the country, where they violently evicted workers from the premises.

It is further reported that “the Judiciary Complex got reduced to some ‘worship centre’ and a theatre for out-door and board games with worship songs, intercessions, football and disco taking center stage.” [see Nyasa Times].

The country’s opposition leader, Lazarus Chakwera, weighed with a condemnation on the Executive’s failure to address the saga, which his own statement promoted it to a Constitutional crisis.

Holding a presser in the country’s capital – Lilongwe – at his party’s headquarters, Chakwera threw some punches on the Mutharika administration.

In the looming of the sit-in, the Executive, through the Attorney General, obtained an injunction restraining its occurrence, but it was later lifted by a due court process. It, hence, remains a gap of information as to why the Executive preferred to call the strike ‘illegal’, but it argued that it is ‘unprocedural’.

Vacating the injunction, Justice Mkandawire inscribed a 28 – days period for negotiations to take place between the Attorney General and the striking staff members. However, the Attorney General reportedly shrank shoulders under temperatures too cold for anyone to touch. According to Charles Lizigen who was speaking on behalf of the striking staff, “the Attorney General was simply arrogant.”

Speaking in an interview to the press, Lizigen, further informed that they have agreed to write the International Labour Organisations because of the brutal attacks by the police whom he claimed they treated them inhumanely by beating them up like dogs.

“The ILO has to intervene because the executive has overstepped its boundaries,” he said.

However, proving toughness, Government eventually warned the judicial support staff that they will not receive their salaries (starting this month end) if the they don’t pick up tools for work.

As to whether reporting President Mutharika to ILO will move his nerves remains a glaring question with an obvious answer. How the striking Judiciary staff have come to an assumption that the ILO of which main aims are to promote rights at work, encourage decent employment opportunities, enhance social protection and strengthen dialogue on work-related issues, would step up and prosecute Mutharika or punish him in some way remains unknown to this paper.