DPP’s Blue Night affects civil servants’ August salary: Mutharika accused of selfishness

Civil servants, mainly those serving in the Malawi Police Service, National Assembly and the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, will not have their August salaries on time.

Malawian Watchdog has established that the delay is because the money was used by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to organize their controversial blue night fundraising dinner.

However, Secretary to the Treasury, Ben Botolo said the delay is due to late submission of Government Paper No 5A (GP5A) to the Office of the Accountant General to commence the processing salaries.

According to him, Ministries, Departments and Agencies are supposed to submit the GP5A documentation by 5th of each month for funding of salaries by Treasury and to submit Payment Vouchers to the Accountant General by 16th of each month.

“The Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development has, however, noted with regrets that this time table has not been followed by some MDAs.

“While every effort is being taken to ensure that the affected MDAs access their August 2017 salaries on time, the following might receive their salaries late for non submission of the GP5As; Vote 80 (National Assembly); Vote 341 (Malawi Police Service); Vote 470 (Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining. All Councils except Likoma District Council,” said Botolo in statement made available to Malawian Watchdog.

Botolo said government highly values the role civil servants play in the delivery of public services in the country.

He claimed that government is committed to ensuring that all civil servants are well motivated and that their pay is timely.

Under the Peter Mutharika administration, civil servants have been subjected to unkind treatment. For instance, President Mutharika ordered the civil servants to go to private sector when they demanded better pay.

Civil servants in Malawi are the least paid in the Sub-Saharan Africa region and the gap was just two much before former President Joyce Banda raised the pay in the ranges 70 to 80 percent.