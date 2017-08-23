Three Malawians explode with Mozambican grenades in Dedza

People in Dedza are living in fear after grenades from the neighbouring Mozambique claimed lives of three Malawians.

Confirming the deaths, Dedza police spokesperson, John Nyondo said that people in the district are still living in fear after what happened.

“Three people exploded together with some explosives they got from Mozambique.

“The problem is that people do not know that some of the things they are getting from Mozambique are grenades.

“People go there take the explosives and often times they accidentally explode and lives are lost,” he said.

He advised people to notify the police when they come across strange items in between the boundaries of the two countries.

“We have a special team that deals with bombs so these are the people who must be informed.

“People must not act as police officers because dealing with explosives is a dangerous job and lives are lost in the process if caution is not taken,” he said.

Nyondo added that the police will do all they can to contain the situation.

“We will use our expertise to contain the situation in Dedza because we cannot continue losing lives of innocent Malawians,” he said.

The grenades are believed to have been left behind by armies in the 1980’s during civil war in war torn Mozambique.