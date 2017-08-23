Nomads beware! Moyale put house in order ahead of Carlsberg Cup semifinal clash against Wanderers

MZUZU-(MalawianWatchdog)–Moyale Barracks have expressed optimism of securing victory in their forthcoming Carlsberg Cup semifinal against Mighty Be Forward Wanderers after holding a crisis meeting this week.

This follows the team’s back to back embarrassing to Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Blue Eagles in the TNM Super League.

The Kaning’ina soldiers were hammered 5-1 by Wanderers on Wednesday last week before being pounded again by Blue Eagles 3-1 over the weekend.

Moyale Barracks Head Coach Charles Kamanga admitted in an interview that recently, poor defending has been Moyale’s downfall.

But reports indicate that there has been more happening behind the scenes resulting into poor showing in the field of play.

Kamanga confirmed that the Technical Panel, Players and Management had a crisis meeting this week.

He said the meeting was held having in mind that: “This is a massive week that will make of break our dream of winning the

Carlsberg Cup”.

Kamanga therefore pleaded with his troops not to let their good work done in the opening stages of the competition to come to nothing.

According to Kamanga, everything is now set.

“We had a fruitful meeting, everything is back to normal and we are ready for the game” said Kamanga.

The meeting revealed that there has been lack of commitment from a section of players.

“Come Saturday, fans will see a big change” concluded Kamanga.

Moyale will play host to Wanderers at Mzuzu Stadium where the winner will progress to meet the winner between Nyasa Big Bullets and Red Lions in the finals of the 2017 Carlsberg Cup edition.