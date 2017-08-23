Judicial support staff nationwide strike called off: APM reported to International Labour Organisation for infringing workers’ rights

BLANTYRE-(MalawianWatchdog)— Judicial support staff, who downed tools mid July 2017 demanding house allowances and also harmonization of conditions of service with those of judicial officers, have called off the strike.

The support staff, who earlier indicated that they will not back down, have resolved to resume work on Thursday, August 24.

Their decision comes barely a day after Chief Secretary to the Government, Lloyd Muhara warned that government will withhold their wages should they continue with their industrial action, which he described as illegal.

According to a statement signed by Charles Lizigeni, President for members of staff of the Malawi Judiciary, they arrived at the decision following legal advice they got from their lawyers.

Lizigeni said they also considered the right of access to justice and legal remedies of the citizenry and also the appeal from the Chief Justice.

“We wish to make it clear to the public that contrary to false assertions made by the Minister of Finance and Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet, the strike is lawful and fully compliant with all sections of the Labours Relations Act with particular reference to Section 44,” reads the statement in part.

The statement further assures the general public that they will have full access to the Courts by August 24.

He said they have been advised on other legal avenues for claiming their house allowances and “owing to the foregoing we have decided to pursue the same.”

Government issued a warning that it would withhold wages of striking judiciary support staff across the country they if don’t return to work.

The nationwide sit-in has crippled the judicial services across the country.

The judicial support staff include court clerks, court marshals, drivers, interpreters and court reporters.

APM reported to International Labour Organisation

The striking Judiciary support staff in the country has reported the country’s leadership to the International Labour Organisations (ILO) for infringing the rights of the striking workers.

Speaking in an interview representative of the judicial support staff, Charles Lizigen said that they have agreed to write the International Labour Organisations because of the brutal attacks by the police.

“The police have treated us like dogs, we were peacefully conducting our strike but the President ordered the police to force us out of our working premises.

“Many of us were beaten by the police and up to now we are unable to converge at the courts because of the police,” he said.

He added that ILO has to intervene because the executive has overstepped its boundaries.

“There is separation of powers in a democracy but this government has failed to demonstrate democratic principles by interfering in judicial matters.

“They just have to pay us not sending police officers to harass and beat us,” he said.